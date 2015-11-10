Print Penguin Offers Free Delivery Within United Kingdom

Bathgate, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Print Penguin has been gracing the market for almost 10 years and is currently owned and managed by RFK Solutions LTD. The company headquarters is located in Central Scotland. Print Penguin is associated with various suppliers and partners and the company's pride is its main print partner which is known to be one of the biggest in Scotland. Different from their competitors, the company offers its clients a more personal level of working experience while providing assistance 24 hours.



Print Penguin offers a variety of different products with wide range of options available to cater the clients' needs. For business cards, they have option for both 400 gsm and 400 gsm spot UV while the leaflets and fliers can be ordered in various sizes such as A4, A5, A6 and DL. There are folded leaflets in both A3 and A4 sizes while poster sizes can be customized from the smallest A0 to the largest A4. Business stationeries are also available in three classes – A4 Letterheads, Compliments Slips and Stationery pack. If you are looking for roller banner stands, Print Penguin is also open for orders.



The company understands the importance of the artwork design thus much detail and focus is given to it. Print Penguin has an army of professional in-house designers that can help clients with the artwork. Samples of their products can be viewed under the "Artwork Design" tab. Clients may also submit their own artworks to be printed provided it follows the artwork guideline which can be downloaded in PDF format from the company website. The company offers affordable deals and packages along with its free delivery within the UK mainland area. Frequently asked questions regarding delivery can be checked at their website at www.printpenguin.co.uk.



For more details regarding the company and the different products and services offered, visit http://www.printpenguin.co.uk. To know more about the company, contact Robert Kirt at Robert@printpenguin.co.uk. Interested clients may also reach him using this number 01506 637583. Print Penguin's business address is located at Bathgate Business Centre, 6 Whitburn Road, Bathgate, EH48 1HH, Scotland.