Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, has worked with thousands of different organizations to provide them top-quality printed logo tape to remain connected with their customers. They offer a full range of different tape varieties as well so clients can have their printed logo tape no matter if they have heavy or light packages or prefer a specific kind of packing tape. Contact their team today to get started on a custom printed logo tape.



Just who might benefit from having printed logo tape to use with their packages? Nearly any industry that needs tape to seal their packages are a candidate for this option. Phoenix Tape & Supply has helped clients who are in e-commerce, electronics, automotive, manufacturing, and other industries. Whether clients are a boutique shop with niche offerings or a mainstream supplier turning out thousands of items a day, they can't ignore the power of printed logo tape.



Phoenix Tape & Supply can do custom orders as small as a single case of printed logo tape. Clients might be a small distributor or e-commerce business and they only need a case or two at a time. Others are ordering a pallet of tape at a time, and they have the team to handle that order as well. And it doesn't matter if clients order a single case or a truckload of them, they offer free shipping on all orders in the lower 48 states.



Just because clients make a sale doesn't mean that the relationship ends. In fact, things are just beginning, and they want to remind their customers about their name and brand. What better way to do this on every box they ship by using the printed logo tape on those boxes? With the low ordering quantities, they are able to swap out the printed logo tape seasonally, or clients might offer a special incentive to reorder by including a discount code on the printed logo tape. That's how they can continue a relationship with their existing customers while also catching the eye of others who see the box with the printed logo tape.



From special hi-tack freezer tape to fiber-glass reinforced paper tape as well as the normal standbys of PVC or polypropylene tapes, they offer a range of tape material that can be used for printed logo tape. Contact Phoenix Tape & Supply to see why they have been in business for decades, satisfying thousands of organizations with their own custom printed logo tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.