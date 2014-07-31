Printing Solutions Has Been Selected as a Participant of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Business Connect Program

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Printing Solutions is excited to announce that it has been selected as a participant of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Business Connect Program. As a participant of the program, Printing Solutions is one of 400 businesses throughout the state of Arizona listed in an online database that the National Football League, their partners, and the Host Committee will use for various services related to Super Bowl XLIX.



In other words, they have been chosen to provide printing services for the Arizona Super Bowl and everything that it encompasses. Their exclusive status gives them access to business development events, networking opportunities, and trade shows.



In order to be selected for the program, Printing Solutions had to go through a rigorous selection process, which included filling out multiple forms and sending samples of their printed products to be reviewed.



For Printing Solutions, selection into the Business Connect Program is another chance to serve the local business community.



“We’re happy to be part of the Super Bowl here in Arizona supporting local businesses,” said Matthew McConkey, project manager at Printing Solutions.



For more information about Printing Solutions or its participation in the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Business Connect Program, please call 480-596-6300 or email orders@printingsolutionsaz.com



About Printing Solutions

Since 2007, Printing Solutions Arizona has been a leading custom print and design agency, providing unmatched printing services in our local Phoenix, AZ area. Printing Solutions Arizona has built a reputation of excellence as a print design agency, and stand by our commitment to providing the finest printing services at the lowest cost to our customers. Our success in the local market has allowed us to expand nationally through our online printing services, serving growing businesses nationwide.



