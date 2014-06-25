Printing Solutions Is Now Hiring Sales People and Account Managers

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --Printing Solutions, a Scottsdale-based print company, is now hiring Sales People and Account Managers.



For the Sales People, Printing Solutions is looking to hire people with previous sales experience and a working knowledge of the printing industry. Other requirements include an outgoing personality, excellent written and verbal skills, and a team-player attitude.



In this position, the employees will:



-uphold the company’s core values in every interaction

-use a variety of channels to develop new relationships with the target market

-focus on creating win-win scenarios



As with the Sales People, the Account Managers must also be responsible for the overall client experience. They will also work to communicate the company’s missions, visions, and values, both externally and internally. Other responsibilities will include:



-managing external and internal marketing channels

-assisting in ongoing processes and procedural updates

-assisting in creating and rolling out new products and services to Printing Solutions’ channels



For employees both new and old, Printing Solutions expects that they have a high-level of commitment to solving unique problems. Unlike employees at other print companies, Printing Solutions’ employees are more than just order takers. They’re solution providers.



For more information about Printing Solutions’ open positions, please call 480-596-6300 or email orders@printingsolutionsaz.com



About Printing Solutions

Since 2007, Printing Solutions Arizona has been a leading custom print and design agency, providing unmatched printing services in our local Phoenix, AZ area. Printing Solutions Arizona has built a reputation of excellence as a print design agency, and stand by our commitment to providing the finest printing services at the lowest cost to our customers. Our success in the local market has allowed us to expand nationally through our online printing services, serving growing businesses nationwide.



Printing Solutions Arizona

14201 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 596-6300

printingsolutionsaz.com