Printing Solutions of Scottsdale Releases Must-See Portable Marketing Technology

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --Imagine sending a video to clients or prospect in a device that fits in the palm of a hand. No need to email or put it up on YouTube. This has been made possible thanks to Printing Solutions, the top local print company in Scottsdale, AZ.



A tiny television screen the size of a business card can be delivered to any potential client, current client or anyone for that matter. The television will play a video that can represent a company or person, giving a theatrical glimpse through an impossibly small digital platform. Talk about making a statement!



The television’s packaging can be customized and designed with logos or messaging, making it the perfect marketing tool.



To get more information on this state-of-the-art technology, please visit Printing Solutions in Scottsdale or call 480-596-6300.



About Printing Solutions

Since 2007, Printing Solutions Arizona has been a leading custom print and design agency, providing unmatched printing services in our local Phoenix, AZ area. Printing Solutions Arizona has built a reputation of excellence as a print design agency, and stand by our commitment to providing the finest printing services at the lowest cost to our customers. Our success in the local market has allowed us to expand nationally through our online printing services, serving growing businesses nationwide.



Printing Solutions Arizona

14201 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 596-6300

printingsolutionsaz.com