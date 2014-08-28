Printing Solutions Offers Up Tips for Creating Referral Partners

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --Printing Solutions, a local print company in Scottsdale,AZ, knows how important business referrals are, and they’re offering up their best tips to help other businesses create lasting referral partners.



Tip #1. Network, network, network - Venture out and meet new people. Making new connections helps build a strong network of like-minded business people, some of whom would be good to form a referral partnership with.



Tip #2. E-Newsletters - These should go out about every two weeks and be clear, concise and to the point. Remember to take any industry jargon and put it in layman’s terms.



Tip #3. Send hand written notes - Once business is conducted, send out a hand written note. Notes written by hand aren’t very common nowadays, so they have an extra bit of personalization that technological communication lacks.



Since 2007, Printing Solutions Arizona has been a leading custom print and design agency, providing unmatched printing services in our local Phoenix, AZ area.



