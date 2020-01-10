Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2020 --Anyone can advertise on Google Ads, but not every advertisement yields results. The professionals at Lawyer Marketing Services understand an effective Pay-Per-Click (PPC) campaign begins well before ad creation. The first and most important consideration of any Google Ads campaign begins with optimized keyword research. According to Certified Google Ads Specialist Crystal Monroe, "Creating geo-targeted original ads with structured snippets and all the right conversion tracking; is irrelevant without the proper keyword research."



To begin your keyword research brainstorm key-phrases for the following term types:



Generic

Related

Brand

Competitor



Next, find variations for each key-phrase.



For example:



Criminal

Culpable

Illegal

Unlawful



Then, categorize each key-phrase per term type to specificity.



For example:



Generic-Personal Injury Lawyer- CA- South

Brand-Personal Injury Law Firm- CA- West Hollywood



Select key-phrases related to your firm, and the services you provide.



Since Google is charging you for each click; irrelevant keywords can unnecessarily drain your budget. Another futile PPC mistake is keyword stuffing. Keyword stuffing includes putting high amounts of keywords, in an ad, in an attempt to manipulate the ad's ranking in Google search results. Avoiding mistakes like this will likely cause you to avoid a Google penalty to the placement of your ad.



Negative Keyword Research



While comprehensive research is crucial to succeeding;negative keyword research is just as valuable. Negative keywords prevent your ads from be shown to users looking for a specific keyword or key-phrase. Considering Google charges you a Cost-Per-Click, having irrelevant keywords can become costly. Refusing to implement negative keyword research guarantees to squander your budget. By implementing negative keywords within your campaign you can avoid spending money on your ad to be exposed to people not searching for your services. When you have the proper negative keyword implementation you improve the overall quality of your ads including:



Conversion Rate

Improved Click-Through Rate

Optimized Ad Groups

Increase Your ROI (Return on Investment)

Re-marketing Techniques



Proper re-marketing techniques will increase your ROI and conversion rates. Re-marketing is simply advertising that enables targeted ads to be shown to users who have previously visited your website. This marketing strategy provides re-engagement to potential clientele who have previously demonstrated an interest in your firm or service. Google Ads offers the ability to re-market ads to people who have visited specific pages on your website. Re-marketing options are available through:



Google Dynamic Marketing

Google Search Network

Google Display Network

Google Videos

Google Email Lists Re-marketing



Geo-Targeting



According to Google, Google Ads location targeting allows your ads to appear in the geographic locations that you choose: countries, areas within a country, a radius around a location, or location groups, which can include places of interest, your business locations, or tiered demographics. Geo-targeting is one of the quickest ways to optimize your campaign. This includes budget optimization, digital insights, and analytics. To garner the most results split national campaigns into time-zones. Also avoid over targeting. By eliminating potential clientele you run the risk of inconsistent results. Remember when geo-targeting your campaign, more ad groups are required. To keep an orderly system in place show consideration when naming your geo-targeted campaigns.



For example:



Generic-Personal Injury Lawyer- CA- South

Brand-Personal Injury Law Firm- CA- West Hollywood



Lawyer Marketing Services



Any marketing company can say "Sure, Pay-Per-Click works, send us your money". How it performs is another question. As for a "Smart Campaign," other marketing firms often set your account, only to forget it. PPC is based on algorithms and is ever-changing. You never want your results left to chance because what is working now and producing results, may not do so in the future. Lawyers and ad agencies are now competing for the keywords you need, so having a Team at your disposal to delve into thorough research is vital.