Priority Investor Loans Announces New Upcoming Investment Opportunities

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2022 --PIL First Lien Fund I, LLC (PIL FFLF), an affiliate of Priority Investor Loans, will offer hard money loans to qualified borrowers as well as the opportunity for investors to invest in the fund. The Fund's investment opportunities are managed by seasoned professionals with experience managing real estate investments.



Priority Investor Loans is pleased to announce that PIL First Lien Fund I, LLC will be making investments available for accredited investors interested in hard money loans. This investment opportunity is unlike any other currently available and only open to those who meet certain criteria.



About Priority Investor Loans

For over 13 years, Priority Investor Loans has helped investors in Houston, TX and the surrounding areas obtain hard money loans. Their dependable solutions allow clients to receive investment cash quickly and simply. Using their simplified loan application, single-family or commercial transactions may be funded rapidly using their simplified loan procedure.



PIL offers various loan options to help you finance your home in Houston, TX. Loans for the following are among the services they provide: residential "fix and flips," residential rental properties, residential new construction, commercial multi-family loans, small business loans, bridge loans, and transactional funding.



