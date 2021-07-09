Priority Investor Loans Traffic Increases from Additional Promotional Methods

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2021 --In the past few months, Priority Investor Loans has seen a significant increase in traffic from their website and other promotional methods. The company attributes this to their marketing initiative with OXY Creative, and their recent advertising campaign which focused on providing credits for projects originating the first week of July.



The increased traffic includes a spike in overall searches, including direct, discovery, and branded searches. In addition, there has been an increased number of new users as well as customer views using listings on search and Google Maps.



They are thrilled that their marketing efforts have created this kind of response, and want potential borrowers to feel confident in them as a lender. From their new marketing initiative to recent promotions, the goal of their new campaign is to show that they are here to lend money when people need it most.



About Priority Investor Loans

Houston-based Priority Investor Loans is a hard money lender in Houston, and has been for over 13 years. These loans are ideal for investment properties like rental properties, residential multi-family buildings, and commercial spaces. They have the experience to lend short term loans as well as longer term ones with options of various property types. Rapid expansion has made management recognize an increasing need for fast financing in what remains one of Texas' most promising markets.



