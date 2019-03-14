Prisoners Using E-Mail Messaging Systems

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2019 --Technology has arrived in the prison systems! Now prisoners are able to utilize messaging systems via tablets, kiosks, etc creating a giant leap in the realm of communication with the outside world.



For prisoners – correspondence with those in the outside world is often the highlight of their day. It's their one lifeline to all that is going on beyond their confined living space. In the past years facilities have been implementing systems for inmate use which allow them to 'e-mail' family and friends.



While their e-mail systems aren't exactly like our e-mail it's a giant technological step. In facilities which allow such, the prisoners can send and receive e-mail messages, while some just allow the receiving of messages. However, this is offered to them at a cost. Email costs range from 5 cents to $1.25 per message. The average being less than a U.S. stamp. The e-mail sent and received usually takes from an hour to 24 hours depending on the service as all ingoing and outgoing e-mails are monitored.



The email systems have made having an Inmate Pen Pal even easier as now those on the outside are able to correspond much more quickly with their prisoner.



Services like Penacon.com offer the browsing of their inmate profiles at no cost. You can even send your first message through their system. Once you've established connection with your pen pal you can then begin using whichever e-mail system, they have to send messages faster (if an email system is used within their facility).



For those seeking a pen pal prisoner with e-mail access they can browse certain websites like Penacon.com, which offer the ability to show an inmates e-mail capabilities.