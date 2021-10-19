Prisonyland Shares Art with Those on the Inside

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2021 --This new book is not your ordinary Adult Coloring Book! Renowned Artist, Henry David Potwin's artwork depicts prisons reality of harshness in his own inventive style by telling a story through each piece of art. Prisonyland (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/prisonyland-adult-coloring-book) is the latest of one-of-a-kind books published by Freebird Publishers.



Henry David Potwin is quite content to be a painter of pictures. Painting has literally been his lifeline. It incorporates life experiences, connecting philosophy, physics, sociology, emotion, mysticism, and eroticism with craftmanship. Tweaking the colors to tease the eye with a sense of light and expressed energy. His work is best defined as conceptual realism or conceptual impressionism.



In this new book the reader is invited to join in the creativity and bring life to the art with color. This book is for the mature artists who enjoy the complexity of social challenges.



Venture through the pages of Prisonyland with Henry David Potwin's unique one-of-a-kind art. Each page contains a different artistic illustration on the front side and title plus the artist's description on the backside of the page. This Adult Coloring Book is designed so the reader may remove a page, frame and/or hang their completed art project for display. All the pages of Prisonyland are genuine oil on canvas paintings by the legendary artist.



