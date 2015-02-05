Pristine Paving Offers Brickweave Driveway Services in Norwich

Norwich, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2015 --The company website by Pristine Pacing Norwich highlights the services they offer. The company is a family run business which is owned and managed by Simon Mobbs. Ithas been providing services in Norwich for fifteen years. The company offers services that are related to renovations of gardens and driveways. Their website features some of their previous works as an animated slideshow. The company offers their services in areas covered by Norwich as well as surrounding areas such as Acle, Attleborough, Brundall, Cringleford, Eaton, Hethersett, Long Stratton, Sprowstn, Thorpe, Taverham, Wymondham. Interested clients who are keen to see their previous work may arrange for a site visit or if they need a quick quotation, the website may be used to contact the right representative.



The services highlighted in the website are block paving, patios and fencing and walls. For interested clients who want to renovate their driveway, the company offers a variety of solution which includes, but not limited to, block paving depending on the styles of blocks they prefer, tarmac tar and chippings and shingle renovation using different types of stones. All works done by the company is guaranteed and insured for a period of five years.



For interested clients, a dedicated "Projects" page is made for documented works done by Pristine Paving Norwich over the years.Images of their previous jobs are showcased in a brick-style animation in relation to the company's field of work. On the same page, testimonials of previous clients can be found for feedbacks regarding their work. For online users, there is a contact box that they can fill up and submit any questions or queries. Users may also click on the telephone and mobile numbers provided at the page and it will automatically connect a call through Skype.



For further details, visit the company's website at http://www.pristinedrivewaysnorwich.co.uk



About Pristine Paving Norwich

Pristine Paving Norwich is a UK-based company that offers renovation services for driveways and gardens. The company has been in the business for 15 years. It offers services in Norwich and the surrounding area. For more information, call their office at 01603 414466 or mobile number at 07583 918687.