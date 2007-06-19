Privacyware Announces New AI-based Security Data and Log Analyzer

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2007 -- Privacyware (http://www.privacyware.com), an innovative developer of security data analysis and threat prevention software, has released Adaptive Security Analyzer 2.0 (ASA), a software solution that helps system administrators and security and compliance personnel detect, understand and remediate unwanted system activity, internal and external policy violations, malware infection and other attacks and intrusions. Adaptive Security Analyzer inspects security and system data generated from a variety of sources such as network firewalls, web proxies, Security Information Management applications (SIM/SIEM), and server and desktop operating systems as well as database transactions and other critical logs.



Adaptive Security Analyzer combines expert rules with concept-based artificial intelligence to establish baselines of normal system activity and to identify and provide insight about known and new threats or activity of interest. Because ASA does not rely on pre-defined associations among variables within data to derive unique and meaningful output, Adaptive Security Analyzer delivers an important enhancement to conventional data collection, correlation and reporting applications. Adaptive Security Analyzer allows enterprise security administrators and those responsible for managing compliance to more effectively identify, understand and respond to threats and atypical behavior.



“Based on a series of extensive pilot implementations and development with some of the world’s leaders in IT Security and other verticals, we’ve re-architected from bottom-to-top the algorithms and techniques that comprise our analytic engine and tested dozens of models pertinent to http requests, web proxy, file access, network reconnaissance, privileged access and many more,” stated Privacyware CTO, Dr. Konstantin Malkov. “Our development efforts have resulted in dramatically improved calculation speeds, processing capacity and analytic effectiveness and demonstrated ASA’s special ability to discover and provide insight regarding activity vital to assuring the security and peak performance of critical systems.”



Adaptive Security Analyzer is implemented as a “snap-in” to the Microsoft Management Console (MMC) and runs on Windows desktop and server operating systems. ASA supports syslog, .csv, .txt and other formatted data as well as those stored in MS SQL, MySQL, and Oracle databases (under both Windows and UNIX platforms). ASA is compatible with leading SIM/SIEM solutions from vendors such as Cisco, LogLogic, netForensics, Sensage, and Quest Software and includes pre-built models designed specifically for Juniper, Cisco, Check Point and Microsoft ISA Server logs.



“Identifying threats and unauthorized activity among rapidly growing volumes of security-related data is an urgent issue for administrators charged with monitoring and maintaining the availability and integrity of computing infrastructures,” stated Privacyware CEO Greg Salvato. “ASA is unique because it identifies not just explicitly defined security and policy violations and misuse, but all suspicious and unusual activity.”



Pricing for Adaptive Security Analyzer 2.0 starts at $1,249. For more information, evaluation software and support as well as ISV licensing and integration options, visit www.privacyware.com, or contact Privacyware via email at sales@privacyware.com or by calling 732-212-8110 x235.



About Privacyware

Privacyware is an innovative developer of security data analysis and threat prevention software. Privacyware security data analysis products enable enterprise security and compliance personnel to more thoroughly understand the environments for which they are responsible and to more effectively identify and comprehend malicious and/or deviant activity. Privacyware develops award-winning host and desktop defense offerings that increase the level of protection from new and known malware and intrusions in individual, small business and large enterprise computing environments.



