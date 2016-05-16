Private Aviator Princejets Just Launched First Ever Private Jet Charter Price Calculator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Princejets, a leading on-demand jet charter and aircraft rental provider, announces the launch of the first ever private jet charter flight price calculator which gives travellers the opportunity to determine which type of aircraft is best suited to the occasion with immediate charter pricing, seating capacity and flight time.



The private jet charter flight price calculator is an attempt by Princejets in providing customers with complete transparency about the charter pricing. While announcing the launch of their new private jet charter price calculator, Amir Nada, Founder and Managing Director of Princejets, was quoted saying, "Many customers who have not rented a private jet before have no idea how much it actually costs and even those who have used one before, find it difficult to understand how the actual pricing works. Customers want to explore charter prices instantly and get an idea of costs before getting in touch with brokers and operators"



"The Private Aviation industry is not known for accessibility and transparency so we wanted to give customers the chance to explore charter prices and flying times instantly" He added.



Click the following link to use the Private Jet Charter Price Calculator