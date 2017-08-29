Private Detective from Empire Investigators in Mount Pleasant and Indiana PA Saves the Day Again for Innocent People

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --People wrongfully arrested on criminal charges have a hard time convincing the court that they are innocent. If there is one thing that can prove their innocence, then that is hard core evidence. Gathering all of that and presenting it to the court on time can save one from going to jail. That is why those wrongfully arrested on criminal charges need to hire detectives to help them gather the evidence. Gathering the facts and information is not everyone's cup of tea. With a criminal charge on them, the person charged with the crime and the family members are all in a mentally devastated state. Empire Investigation LLC understands the plight of these people and they extend their helping hand to those who need their assistance.



Empire Investigation LLC has been around since 1982, and they are the best in the line. With so many years of experience in gathering evidence and proof, one of their private investigators can be very easily chosen to carry out criminal defense investigation in Canonsburg and Valencia PA.



It is an estimated fact that nearly 10,000 people in the US are wrongfully arrested for criminal and other serious charges putting their lives and future in jeopardy. Empire Investigation LLC helps carry out a thorough criminal defense investigation in Canonsburg and Valencia PA that helps get them justice and stay out of jail.



The private detective in Mount Pleasant and Indiana PA from Empire Investigation LLC helps to bring the truth to light. They know that their client's legal case is not subject to just a single interpretation. The experienced investigators take a thorough look at the individual case to check for things that had gone unnoticed. They work with high profile attorneys, forensic specialists, and additional experts from a variety of fields to bring additional evidence to the courtroom.



Call 800-860-6068 for more details.



About Empire Investigation LLC

For more than 20 years, Empire Investigation LLC has been the first choice for those looking to hire a private detective in Mount Pleasant and Indiana PA. Their private investigators are all experienced in offering a wide range of services that includes asset searches, computer forensics, domestic concerns, hidden camera investigation, criminal defense investigation and more.