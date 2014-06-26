Private File Sharing Startup Is Giving Away 10 Terabyte of Free Storage

Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2014 --Private file sharing meets social networking, an intriguing idea that has become a reality. Silicon Valley startup SendPals has developed a private, scalable and secure file sharing service merged with the key aspects of social networking. In celebration of entering the public beta stage and to offer a valuable reward, the company has announced today that they are giving away 10 terabytes of free cloud storage to selected beta testers.



The company revealed that it has developed a secure file sharing model for closed groups, which allows users to send and share large files such as hi-res photos, videos, CAD/CAM and other large files and documents. Each group in SendPals has the ability to share these files within the group along with comments and notes, making it the perfect vehicle for team communication and collaboration.



“If you are a project or event manager, a videographer or a designer who not only wants to share files privately, but communicate with your peers or clients in an engaging way, SendPals gives you a platform to do that,” co-founder and Silicon Valley veteran Matt Oberdorfer remarked, “This unique aspect of SendPals allows create your own social micro networks.”



By carefully choosing their members and taking advantage of the secure nature of SendPals file sharing system each group becomes a private social network that is closed to outsiders.



With rising security and privacy concerns as well as data brokers seemingly viewing private information as a “currency” to be mined, SendPals is uniquely positioned: The company offers both independence, choice and a means for users to place themselves back in control of their own intellectual property, free from prying monetizing eyes.



The company is accepting application for 100 beta testers who will each receive 100 GB of free cloud storage, the ability to create an unlimited number of groups on SendPals and an invitation to SendPals company launch party July 31 2014 in Mountain View California.



The public beta program is opening on July 1st 2014 and ending on July 18th. To apply visit https://www.sendpals.com/beta.



About SendPals

SendPals is a stealthy Palo Alto-based startup working on creating the next generation of private file sharing and micro social networks. Founded in 2014 under the nickname "Project Inner Circle", SendPals is focused on helping individuals and businesses to protect their privacy and files against intellectual property theft, marketing exploitation and internet crime and plans to reveal more about the company in its public launch on July 31. For more information explore https://www.sendpals.com.



