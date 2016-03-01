Jackson Hole, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --New Flight Charters, a nationwide leader in private jet charter services since 2004, announced a 14 percent increase in 2015 charter business over 2014. Fourth Quarter 2015 saw explosive growth in charter business, up 28 percent over the same period in 2014.



Growth during the year was seen from an increased demand in repeat business, new business and a general move in demand from smaller aircraft to larger aircraft charters. Fourth Quarter saw a notable movement from light jets to midsize jet charters in particular, and December featured large increases in both the number of charters - up 28 percent, and average charter spend - up 18 percent, compared to December 2014.



New Flight Charters arranged over 1,400 flights in 2015.



2015 increases more than quadrupled industry trend numbers for the year; market analyst Argus reported a flight activity increase of 2.9 percent for 2015 across private aviation segments including charter and Part-91, and projects a similar size increase moving forward into 2016.



New Flight Charters attributes beating industry trends to several factors including its continuous flight-by-flight service level, and the company's unique entrée to the full U.S. Part-135 aircraft market. Not restricted to a sourcing pool or marketing network as is common in the industry, the company can provide more availability and better pricing options, including 218 additional one-way priced aircraft nationwide, along with its Best Price Guarantee for every flight.



"The combination of our aircraft availability, our long term expert team and our service level is growing our repeat business," said New Flight Charters president Rick Colson. "We continue to gain business from experienced charter fliers and jet card holders who try us, like the service, and come back. Without a large deposit or financial commitment to us up front, we have to earn every single charter. It keeps you on your toes, and not surprisingly our clients like that." The company was top rated in a previous industry survey.



The one-of-a-kind air charter company features an acclaimed six-member charter service team with a cumulative 48 years in air charter, 49 years FAA-certified experience, 99 years executive management experience, 17,400 hours pilot-in-command, and includes private and commercial pilots and retired law enforcement.



About New Flight Charters

Since 2004 New Flight Charters has arranged private domestic and international flights with top-rated operator aircraft at leading jet charter quotes, along with its Best Price Guarantee, industry empty legs list, and a perfect safety history. Extensive client and industry reviews are available on the New Flight Charters website. As a registered U.S. government contractor, and named to the Inc. 500 fastest growing list four consecutive years, the jet charter company serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.



For charter quotes, information or the latest updates, call 800-732-1653 or visit NewFlightCharters.com nationwide or new specialty location Denver Jet Charter for Denver, Aspen and all Colorado private jet charters.