U.S. private jet charter leader New Flight Charters this month celebrates its Twelfth Anniversary arranging and providing charter flights in the US and worldwide.



Since 2004, when the company began, the private jet charter industry has experienced tumultuous ups and downs, just in recent times appearing to be confidently climbing out following the 2008 recession.



Through it all, charter services company New Flight Charters was growing and profitable 11 of the 12 years, including being awarded to the Inc.500 fastest growing companies list every year from 2009 to 2012.



Vastly different from most air charter brokerages whose key personnel come from financial products or other sales jobs outside of aviation, New Flight Charters' founding brokers had a history in private aviation and were active private and commercial pilots.



"Coming from a background of flight operations and being the one responsible for the customer experience and service, we look at arranging charters quite differently than most," states Rick Colson, New Flight Charters' Founder and President, "It's about the experience, trust and reputation."



Now with a Charter Management Senior Team of six and a cumulative 46 years in air charter, 51 years FAA-certified experience, 104 years executive management experience and over 17,500 hours personal flight experience, New Flight Charters boasts one of the most experienced and respected teams in the industry.



"The largest number of compliments we receive are about our people," Colson adds.



New Flight Charters has good reason to celebrate; not only twelve years of consistent growth and success, but recognition as a favorite in the industry and as an air charter role model.



Company Milestones:



- 2005 Qualified as Registered U.S. Government Contractor, qualified and accepted to the CCR-Central Contractor Registry and SAM-System Award Management.



- 2006 Awarded Credit Rating by D&B, Dun & Bradstreet, the world's leading provider of business information for credit, marketing and sales decisions worldwide. New Flight Charters' rating and company details are available publicly through D&B online at http://www.dnb.com.



- 2008 Began aircraft ownership and management, placed on a charter operator's certificate and separately operating it under FAR Part-91 for business.



- 2009 Launches Best Price Guarantee, assuring New Flight Charters fliers receive the best price in the total market for each and every flight.



- 2009-2012 Achieves the Inc. 500|5000 fastest growing list four consecutive years, earning the distinction of fastest growing private jet service nationwide.



- 2010 Publishes Five Questions For Your Air Charter Service, to help private fliers manage risks and ensure a quality and reputable organization is handling their private charter flight.



- 2011 First in the industry to provide a Company Credentials Report, or anything like it, providing company history, financial, personnel and business credentials to charter industry partners, vendors and clients for review and evaluation.



- 2011 Passes audit examination by the IRS Excise Tax Division, no changes ordered.



- 2011-2012 The Most Recommended Jet Charter Service in the world's largest charter marketplace. Air charter professionals, operators and brokers publicly recommend charter companies in the market and post comments on their service, history and experiences.



- 2012-2014 Testing and proving company for groundbreaking industry resource FlightList PRO, featuring the only complete air charter listing directory in the U.S. and 131 countries worldwide.



- 2013 New Flight Charters' Five Questions For Your Air Charter Service is adopted and published by The Air Charter Safety Foundation based in Washington D.C. as a consumer guide to chartering an aircraft and made available as a free download at ACSF.org.



- 2013 launches the free Club New Flight, with special member charter discounts, complimentary ground transportation and custom catering, and advance information on empty legs special pricing and new charter aircraft.



- 2014 Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary as leading private jet charter company, offers special discounts, promotions and free flight concierge experiences.



- 2015 Achieves 14% growth year over year, more than quadruples total industry trend numbers of 2.9%.



- 2016 Awarded Better Business Bureau Accreditation, A+ rating. Rating based on 13 factors and no negative information since BBB's New Flight Charters file opened in 2011.



About New Flight Charters

New Flight Charters arranges over 1,400 separate domestic and international flights each year, with top-rated operator aircraft at leading jet charter rates. Extensive client and industry reviews are available on the New Flight Charters s website. The private jet charter company serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.



For charter quotes, information or the latest updates, call (800) 732-1653 or visit NewFlightCharters.com nationwide or new specialty location Denver Jet Charter for Denver, Aspen and other Colorado private jet charters.