Private Jet Charter Company New Flight Charters Receives Credit Ratings Upgrade

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --New Flight Charters, a nationwide leader in private jet charter, reports U.S. business credit rating firm D&B® Dun & Bradstreet has issued upgrades to components of New Flight Charters' credit rating.



Averaging 13.6% annual growth since 2004, New Flight Charters' 2016 demand and number of flights grew 8.4% overall, creating more business with certificated operators, air carriers and vendors than ever.



The company is one of few in the private jet charter industry with a commercial credit rating by D&B® Dun & Bradstreet. New Flight Charters has been credit-rated since 2004 when it was approved as a U.S. Government Contractor.



According to D&B®, "The D&B Credit Rating is a system that measures a firm's size and composite credit appraisal, based on information in a company's interim or fiscal year balance sheet and an overall evaluation of the firm's creditworthiness."



New Flight Charters' current D&B® composite credit rating is the highest possible, "1R2", defined as "Good". Several components of the rating were recently upgraded, including PAYDEX® score, Delinquency Predictor, Supplier Evaluation Risk Rating, and Viability Rating.



Company credit ratings, details and reports are available online from D&B®.



New Flight Charters is multi-accredited by D&B- Dun & Bradstreet, BBB-Better Business Bureau, and by Wyvern, LTD.



About New Flight Charters

Since 2004 charter aircraft owner and leading U.S. private jet charter brokerage New Flight Charters arranges jet charters with top-rated operator aircraft along with its Best Price Guarantee, industry empty legs list, and a perfect safety history. As a registered U.S. government contractor with an A+ rating by the BBB, and named to the Inc.500 fastest growing list four consecutive years, the jet charter company handles 1,400 flights annually nationwide and serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.



For charter quotes or information nationwide, call 800-732-1653.



Colorado private charter information and quotes to or from Denver, Aspen, Vail, Telluride, Steamboat Springs and more can be found at Jet Charter Colorado. For private jet charter information to and from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, see Jackson Hole Jet Charter.