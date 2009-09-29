Private Jet Leader New Flight Charters Named to Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Jackson Hole, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2009 -- U.S.-based private jet provider New Flight Charters has been named to the prestigious Inc.500|5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. New Flight Charters was the top-ranked private jet travel company, and ranked in the top one-third of all US companies.



The Inc. list evaluates the prior four years sales results. New Flight Charters achieved 187 percent growth in sales over the prior four years. The companies that made this prestigious list reported aggregate revenue of $214 billion and a median three-year growth rate of 125 percent.



New Flight Charters also earned a place in the Top 50 Logistics & Transportation companies; ranking #39. List results offer an interesting report card on New Flight Charters: Despite the ongoing recession, revenue increased for 2008, up 26 percent over the year prior, including a fourth-quarter increase of 17 percent during the U.S. economic plunge.



New Flight Charters attributes its success to a high service level and best-in-market pricing with the nation’s top-rated aircraft, as well as favored relationships with premier private jet owners and operators. “We make private jet flying as easy and convenient as possible, with best-in-market pricing and no advance payments or investments,” said New Flight Charters’ President, Rick Colson, “No gimmicks, pitches or switches, simply the guaranteed best pricing with the top aircraft in the country.” The company has seen customers come from all sectors of private flying, including jet card holders looking to lower their cost on a per-flight basis with more aircraft choices.



According to Jane Berenston, Editor of Inc. magazine, “New Flight Charters, as an Inc.5000 honoree, shares a prestigious pedigree with some of the most successful businesses in America,” she wrote. “This achievement puts New Flight Charters in rarified company…the elite group they have now joined has, over the years included companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Intuit, Jamba Juice, Oracle, and Under Armour.”



The Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2005 through 2008. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by the first week of 2005, and therefore able to show four full calendar years of sales. Additionally, they have to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent -- not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Revenue in 2005 must have been at least $200,000, and revenue in 2008 must have been at least $2 million.



Top-rated private jet leader New Flight Charters provides premium private jet and air charters worldwide with its own aircraft, and premier aircraft operators nationwide. Named to the Inc.500|5000 and the top-ranked private jet travel company, New Flight Charters ranks in the top 50 Logistics & Transportation companies in the U.S.


