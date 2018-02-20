Private LTE & 5G Network Infrastructure a $5 Billion Opportunity, Says SNS Telecom & IT

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2018 --SNS Telecom & IT's latest research report indicates that annual investments in private LTE and 5G network infrastructure will exceed $5 Billion by 2021.



With the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance, and organizations across the critical communications industry – from public safety agencies to railway operators – are making sizeable investments in private LTE and 5G-ready networks.



By providing authority over wireless coverage and capacity, private LTE and 5G networks can ensure guaranteed connectivity, while supporting a wide range of applications and usage scenarios. Small-scale private LTE and 5G-ready networks are also beginning to be deployed in industrial IoT (Internet of Things) settings – where LTE and 5G can fulfill the stringent reliability, availability and low latency requirements for connectivity in industrial control and automation systems, besides supporting mobility for robotics and machines.



In addition, with the emergence of capabilities such as multi-operator small cells and shared/unlicensed spectrum access schemes, the use of private LTE and 5G networks – in enterprise buildings, campuses and public venues, for localized connectivity – is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.



Expected to surpass $2.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021, eventually accounting for more than $5 Billion by the end of 2021.



The "Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, vertical market opportunities, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for private LTE and 5G network infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 submarkets, 10 vertical markets and 6 regions.



The report will be of value to current and future potential investors into the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem, as well as LTE/5G network infrastructure OEMs, critical communications organizations, vertical-domain specialists, mobile operators and other ecosystem players who wish to broaden their knowledge of the ecosystem.



The key findings of the report include:



- The critical communications and industrial IoT segment will continue to dominate the market in the coming years, primarily driven by the wide-area and ubiquitous coverage requirements of ongoing nationwide public safety LTE network rollouts such as FirstNet and South Korea's Safe-Net, and supported by considerable investments in the military, energy, utilities, mining and transportation sectors.



- In the coming years, we also expect to see significant activity in the 3.5 GHz CBRS and 5 GHz unlicensed bands, to support private LTE and 5G network deployments across a range of environments, particularly enterprise buildings, public venues, factories and warehouses.



- To avoid the high costs associated with large-scale dedicated LTE networks, governments in a number of countries – predominantly in Europe – are encouraging the adoption of secure MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) arrangements that pair private mobile core platforms with commercial LTE networks to deliver broadband capabilities for critical communications users.



- Mobile operators are becoming ever more creative in their strategies to gain a foothold in the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem – ranging from operated-branded critical communications LTE platforms to the BYON (Build Your Own Network) business model where mobile operators provide access to their licensed spectrum so organizations can establish their own private LTE networks in their active footprint.



- Vertical-domain specialists are leveraging partnerships with established wireless network infrastructure OEMs – such as Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and Samsung – to offer end-to-end private LTE and 5G-ready network solutions.



For further information concerning the SNS Telecom & IT publication "The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts" please visit: http://www.snstelecom.com/private-lte.



About SNS Telecom & IT

Part of the SNS Worldwide group, SNS Telecom & IT is a global market intelligence and consulting firm with a primary focus on the telecommunications and information technology industries. Developed by in-house subject matter experts, our market intelligence and research reports provide unique insights on both established and emerging technologies. Our areas of coverage include but are not limited to wireless networks, 5G, LTE, SDN (Software Defined Networking), NFV (Network Functions Virtualization), IoT (Internet of Things), critical communications, big data, smart cities, smart homes, consumer electronics, wearable technologies, and vertical applications.



