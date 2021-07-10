Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2021 --Graceful-Lending is announcing that they can help any real estate investor looking for the right private money lender for opportunities in Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, North Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, and surrounding areas.



South Florida still has opportunities to flip a home within minutes of the beach. Many homes along the coast of South Florida were constructed to be located near the beach and highways. These homes are now considered outdated by today's standard of living. With the right creative real estate investor partnering with the right contractor, there are many opportunities out there. Draws to the Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, Deerfield Beach, and Boca Raton area don't end at the beach. Having boat access to the ocean is also highly coveted. While these opportunities might be harder to find, the opportunity is there for the investor with quick access to a private money lender.



Other flipping opportunities exist inland also. Coral Springs has many different neighborhoods, shopping, restaurants, and more. Unlike some of the older homes found closer to the coast, Coral Springs homes may offer more interior square feet and yard space. Coral Springs can be the answer for a family looking for a large turnkey home in an area with good schools and parks.



Opportunities in South Florida are found in many places, but having the resources for the home purchase and the rehab is key. The fastest way to get available funding is to go through a private money lender. Graceful-Lending has over 130 private money lenders to match the right investor with the right private money lender for Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, North Miami, Deerfield Beach, and Boca Raton. Investors with poor credit or looking for an unusual amount to borrow may think they will not find an investor. Graceful-Lending fills this gap by linking the investor to the right private money lender they otherwise wouldn't find on their own.



About Graceful-Lending

At Graceful-Lending, they follow three basic principles – integrity, honesty, and compassion. The benefit of working with Graceful-Lending is that they will beat other options regarding speed, certainty of funding, flexibility, and cost. The experienced commercial real estate lending team is dedicated to providing personal attention with opportunities in hard money lending, commercial real estate loans, and house flipping loans throughout South Florida. For more information, please visit graceful-lending.com.