Based on recent studies conducted throughout the U.S. and Canada, 57% of Private Practice owners want to increase and retain new patients and customers along with 43% requesting the need to market directly to them. These studies have been conducted from 2011 to present day on a variety of professions including; Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Audiology, Speech/Language Therapy, Hand Therapy, Orthopedic Therapy, etc.



To help answer that need, the Private Practice Marketing 2012 Industry Report was compiled detailing the 10 most vital tools a business owner should know and utilize to increase and retain its new customers. This free 12-page report includes direct marketing principles and offers many successful ideas and suggestions to complement and assist these industries.



The comprehensive report contains advice and tips on these key topics:



1. Branding your practice – including how to formulate your Tag Line. Also included is a sample survey you can put into immediate use to “really find out” the exact needs of your patients.

2. How to create a marketing campaign that communicates realistically to your target public.

3. The best method to gain the correct type of public exposure for your practice.

4. Many aspects of Public Relations for a Private Practice that you may never have thought of.

5. Relationship Development not only with referral sources, but also with staff, customers and your community.

6. Top specialty programs to increase cash flow.

7. Creating an increased inflow of referrals.

8. The key Patient Follow-up strategies.

9. The importance of “convenience” as a vital part of service.

10. How to exemplify professionalism in yourself, your staff, and your practice.



Survival Strategies, Inc. has been engaged in the training and consulting of Private Practice businesses for over 25 years. In that time they have amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience in the form of successful actions from working with businesses of all sizes in the implementation of their unique programs. The tips and advice provided in this report were gleaned from that well of information and actually represent only the “tip of the iceberg” of what is available to practice owners through various highly specialized programs, according to Craig Ferreira, Founder and CEO of Survival Strategies, Inc.



This Private Practice Marketing Industry Report has been made available as a free download and can be accessed here: http://survivalstrategies.com/marketingreport



About Survival Strategies, Inc.

Survival Strategies, Inc. is a Business Training and Consulting Firm located in Burbank, CA. Founder and CEO, Craig Ferreira and his company have continuously delivered training and consulting to the Private Practice Industry for over 25 years providing the tools and know-how of relationship building, proven management tools, and profitability to more than 4,000 Private Practice owners through one-on-one training programs and group workshops specifically designed to accommodate the needs of private practice ownership. To find out more, please visit http://survivalstrategies.com