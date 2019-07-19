Pro Ace Air Conditioning in Vancouver Offers Spring Maintenance Service

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2019 --Summer has been a mixed bag so far, but it won't be long before air conditioners are working at full capacity. Before the mercury rises, contacting an air conditioning service in Vancouver to schedule a tune-up is highly recommended to ensure the unit is clean and running efficiently and safely. For more, go to: https://acecare.ca/air-conditioner-service



As an air conditioning company in Vancouver, the technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services understand that ACs are complex machines. A lot can go wrong, but very often the fixes can be simple. It's only by waiting and letting problems compound that costly breakdowns generally occur—and in the heat of summer, this can be uncomfortable and even dangerous.



Extreme temperatures can be detrimental, especially to small children and the elderly. If a unit breaks down suddenly, scheduling a repair or (in the worst case) a replacement can take time. Scheduling a regular yearly service appointment not only minimizes the possibility of an inconvenient breakdown—it ensures the unit will operate efficiently, which translates into savings on energy costs.



An air conditioner may show no signs of fatigue before breaking down. But as parts wear away, problems may be brewing. The technicians at Pro Ace Air Conditioning in Vancouver service Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Maple Ridge, North Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey, Richmond, West Vancouver, and White Rock.



To request a free quote on servicing or repairs for air conditioners in Vancouver (and across the lower mainland), please visit the convenient contact page and reach out to the appropriate location.



