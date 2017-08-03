Pro Clean Building Services, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2017 --Pro Clean Building Services, Inc., a longtime provider of commercial and residential cleaning and janitorial services, announced today that it has begun working in partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm in Phoenix, Arizona, that serves North American small businesses across a wide spectrum of industries.



By teaming up with BizIQ, Pro Clean Building Services, Inc. hopes to capitalize on an expanded and improved internet presence and a revamping of its marketing practices to attract new customers and grow its business. BizIQ has years of combined experience in working with clients like the cleaning service in Fort Wayne, IN, including other businesses in the professional cleaning sector.



During the early stages of the partnership between BizIQ and Pro Clean Building Services, Inc., the marketing company is focused on designing and developing a new website for the cleaning service in Fort Wayne, IN that will cover the company's services, which it provides to a wide range of clients. All content on the new site will be written by trained copywriters and intended to inform, engage and attract prospective customers in need of commercial or residential cleaning services.



In addition to producing copy for the new website, BizIQ will also be employing a variety of marketing strategies to boost the online profile of Pro Clean Building Services, Inc. Chief among these strategies is search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it more likely that a business like the cleaning service provider will rank high in the search results of prospective customers looking for similar providers through Google.



"Having spent a quarter century cleaning offices, gyms, banks, private residences and all kinds of other spaces in the Fort Wayne community, our company has established a very solid reputation for professionalism and high quality workmanship," said Dale Slayton, owner of Pro Clean Building Services, Inc. "We decided the time was right to really take our marketing practices to a higher level, and we've been very impressed with BizIQ's efforts on our behalf."



About Pro Clean Building Services, Inc.

Pro Clean Building Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is fully licensed, bonded, insured and rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. The company specializes in providing a comprehensive slate of janitorial and cleaning services to commercial and residential clients, including medical facilities, industrial properties, day cares, retail stores, office complexes and more. Free estimates are available.



For more information, please visit http://www.procleanbuildingservice.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.