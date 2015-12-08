Pro Custom Solar of Edison New Jersey Gives Away Solar for Free

Edison, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Pro Custom Solar (PCS) announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, (http://www.procustomsolar.com ). Key features of the new website include a cleaner workflow, design and a more engaging user-friendly experience. Lyndsay Palianto, Marketing Manager of Pro Custom Solar commented on the redesigned website, "We wanted to engage New Jersey homeowners with the important facts about home solar panels and make it extremely easy for them to make a decision. The website is responsive, optimized for mobile devices and perfectly positioned for organic growth."



Pro Custom Solar also announced that homeowners could now take advantage of free solar installation with no out-of-pocket expenses. Solar significantly reduces monthly utility payments and increases the value of a home. Homeowners can easily request to get free solar and estimate their monthly savings by visiting the website and completing a short online form.



Arthur Souritzidis, Partner of PCS commented on the free solar initiative, "With our combination of technical expertise, project management experience, exacting workmanship and engineering, we are providing home owners with a fully integrated solar package for zero down and immediate monthly savings."



About Pro Custom Solar

Pro Custom Solar is a privately held company located in Edison, New Jersey. They are committed to making solar energy affordable and providing immediate positive cash flow to their clients. Their team of professionals has an extensive wealth of knowledge in custom designing solar systems to meet the unique needs of each customer's home. They will retrofit your system to your land or rooftop to exceed your aesthetic expectations while maximizing energy production. PCS takes care of the entire process including the design, permitting, and installation of the system to make the process fast and efficient.



