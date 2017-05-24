Pro Delivery LLC Partners with BizIQ

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2017 --Pro Delivery LLC, a trucking company serving clients in the Houston area and throughout the United States, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based digital marketing firm that works with North American small businesses across a wide spectrum of industries.



Pro Delivery LLC hopes that, by teaming up with BizIQ, it can build on its reputation for being a reliable, safe and effective hot shot trucking company in Houston, TX and beyond with help from a revamped and modernized Internet presence. When working with clients like Pro Delivery LLC, BizIQ focuses on building new company websites and introducing dynamic blog content that demonstrates its clients' prominence within their industries. This approach is designed to attract web traffic and takes advantage of such strategies as search engine optimization (SEO) to improve its clients' rankings in local Google search results.



All content on the new website for Pro Delivery LLC will be written by trained copywriters with an understanding of the trucking industry. BizIQ's aim with web content is to provide informative, engaging, timely and relevant material related to client industries, and to cover a cross-section of subject matter pertaining to its clients' products and services.



"Our company has been working with Houston-area clients for nearly two decades to offer heavy hauling and hot shot trucking services at reasonable rates," said Melissa Birdsall, owner of Pro Delivery LLC. "During that time, we've achieved considerable success thanks to word of mouth and our own marketing efforts, but we recognized an opportunity to bring a more knowledgeable and professional approach into the mix by working with BizIQ. We've already been very pleased with their team's efforts, and look forward to seeing how this partnership proceeds going forward."



About Pro Delivery LLC

Pro Delivery LLC was founded in 1999. The trucking company handles deliveries in Houston and the surrounding areas, as well as throughout the U.S., working with a variety of industries that include energy and defense. The firm specializes in hot shot trucking and takes pride in its ability to offer flat-rate trucking and personalized customer service. Free estimates are available.



