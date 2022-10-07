Pro Roof Restoration Expands Services to Brisbane Northside

Brisbane, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2022 --Brisbane, Queensland – September 9, 2022 - Pro Roof Restoration has announced that they have expanded their services to Brisbane Northside. This includes the neighbourhood of Caloundra.



Previously, Pro Roof Restoration had only offered its services to residents of Southside Brisbane only. However, due to the demand that increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding from recent storms, they have expanded their services to residents of the following Brisbane neighbourhoods:



-Northlakes

-Murrumba Downs

-Deception Bay

-Beerwah

-Redcliffe

-Beachemere



Pro Roof Restoration offers roof restoration and repair services throughout the city of Brisbane. This includes general restoration, tile roof restoration, roof painting and more. They are staffed by professionals that are covered by public liability insurance and are fully licensed and qualified by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC). You may verify the company's licensed through this link

https://www.onlineservices.qbcc.qld.gov.au/OnlineLicenceSearch/VisualElements/SearchBSALicenseeContent.aspx



If you are looking to restore your roof, you may consider Pro Roof Restoration as your go-to service. You may need roof restoration services if you notice some of the following issues with it:



Water leaks and damage: If it's raining and your roof has openings, you may experience leaks. Water leaks can lead to damage including mildew or mould growth that can damage the structural integrity of your home. Remediation services can be costly if the damage is severe enough



Shingles falling apart: Shingles may be falling apart easily. When this happens, it can expose your roof to potential damage that can be done by natural elements. Shingles are one of the common roofing options and can last about 20 to 30 years.



Wear and tear: Depending on the type of roof you have, regular wear and tear can occur. When this happens, you may need it restored. Some materials will last longer than others. Therefore, restoring your roof may be a once in a lifetime thing.



Sagging: A sagging roof can mean that your home's structural integrity is less than ideal. If you allow the problem to continue, it can make the situation worse. The more damage your home's structure sustains, the more costly it will be. Also, it will make the home unlivable as it will pose numerous safety hazards.



Paint wearing off or blistering: Certain environmental conditions can cause the paint to wear off or even cause blistering. If this happens, it may be a good time to repaint it. Some paints will last longer than others. Pro Roof Restoration will use the kind of paint that will make it resistant to environmental elements for a long period of time.



Other roof replacement services include tile, metal, and terracotta roof restoration. If you are not sure what kind of roof replacement you need, our experts will inspect your home and decide on which type is best for you.



Pro Roof Restoration Brisbane also offer other services such as:



-Roof painting (or repainting)

-Roof cleaning

-Guttering

-Roof inspections



Pro Roof Restoration does their best to make sure that your roof is looking good. Whether it needs restoration or just a coat of paint, we'll make sure you get exactly what you need.



You won't know for sure what kind of roof restoration services you need. That's why it is important to consider the idea of getting an inspection done. This will allow their roofing experts to put together a plan that will fit your needs.



With the COVID pandemic winding down and floods occurring due to storms, there is no better time to restore your roof to prevent further damage. It's important to get your roof taken care of as soon as possible before damage occurs. You may not be aware of a roof issue until it may be too late.



If you have experienced water leaks recently or have done a self-inspection and noticed damage, you don't want to delay any longer. These are a couple more reasons why you'll want to call Pro Roof Restoration as soon as possible.

Mould and mildew that grows from water damage is not only a threat to your home. It's also a threat to the health of those who live in your home or pay you a visit. It can trigger severe allergies and cause various health issues.



You may miss work for being sick, which can be costly in terms of your personal finances. That's why it is important to watch for mould and mildew growth in your home even after discovering water damage or dealing with a water leak.



Preventing future leaks from happening between now and when your roof gets fixed will be critical. The sooner you call a roof restoration expert, the better. In the meantime, they may provide you with temporary solutions before the repairs begin.



Pro Roof Restoration is based in Brisbane and serves various neighbourhoods throughout the city. This includes the following locations:



Pro Roof Restoration has qualified and licensed experts that are insured up to $20 million. They come armed with their expertise and knowledge that you can depend on whenever you want your roof restored. They use high quality materials that will last you a long time.



If you are concerned about your roof and need it inspected, they'll take care of it. You will receive a free, no obligation quote that you can be happy with. To better serve you, we will bill you upfront so you don't have to worry about hidden fees that other roofing services sneak in.



Liam Carter and his team will make sure that your roof will look good as new once it's completed. We offer competitive pricing and will work with homeowners in Brisbane Northside (including Caloundra). You'll have peace of mind knowing that you'll have a reliable roofing service that gets the job done.



Their head office is located at Riparian Plaza, 36/71 Eagle Street, Brisbane, 4000. Contact them on 07 3062 8404 to schedule your free consultation.