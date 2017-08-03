PRO2Medical Helping COPD Patients Breathe More Easily

Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2017 --More than 11 million people have been diagnosed with COPD in the USA. However, health experts have predicted millions of more people are living with the disease who have not been diagnosed. Living with COPD can change a person's life forever, one company helping to make things easier for COPD sufferers is Pro2Medical.



PRO2Medical, who is a leading provider of quality medical products has recently added a number solutions to help those that suffer from COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). These products can be ordered direct from their site, and provide important solutions for improved lifestyle.



COPD is one of those diseases that a lot of people have not heard of, but those who do suffer from the Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease find their lifestyle is reduced, and their lives hanged forever. But, there is help available. That help (pro2medical.com/apps/search_reactor?q=copd) comes in the form of equipment and supplements which have been recommended by the medical profession.



Those products include AirSep FreeStyle Portable Oxygen Concentrator POC | AirSep, AirSep FreeStyle Portable Oxygen. The lightweight and wearable portable oxygen concentrator have become an important for those that suffer from COPD. Other products available include Lung Flute | Medical Acoustics, and AirSep Focus POC Lightweight Portable Oxygen Concentrator | AirSep to name a few. To See the full range of products, please visit https://pro2medical.com/apps/search_reactor?q=copd



A recent report looked at how COPD has changed people's lives:



- 52 percent said their condition stopped them from fulfilling their life dreams.

- 41 percent felt they could not plan for the future.

- 37 percent reported their income reduced.

- 34 percent said COPD affected their social activities

- 58 percent said they went out less.

- 52 percent said their cough embarrassed them in public.

- 22 percent needed regular help from loved ones

- 17 percent said they felt like a burden to friends and family.



A spokesman for PRO2Medical said: "COPD is a serious condition, but there are products out there that can make living with the condition more manageable. With the wide range of products we have available, we can help people improve their lifestyle."



To learn more about the products available for COPD and to see the wide range of products available to improve people's lives for other medical conditions, please visit https://pro2medical.com



About PRO2 Medical Equipment

PRO2 Medical Equipment provides quality medical supplies to advance the mobility and sustain individual freedom of every patient that walks in their doors. If you cannot make it into their Lubbock, Texas store, they offer all of the equipment online too.