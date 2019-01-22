Problems Multiply for Homeowners Who Wait Until Spring to Address Wildlife Issues in Their Homes

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --Humane concerns, legal issues, and disease are just a few of the challenges wildlife intrusions into living space can bring, notes BEDR Wildlife Removal Services. It's especially urgent to tend to bat nests this year because of diminishing populations due to White Nose Syndrome, a fungal infection.



The Humane Society of the United States notes that this condition is putting the beneficial bat population, responsible for large-scale mosquito control, at risk of dying off in many areas. This is one reason why the wildlife removal Virginia government agencies suggest to homeowners is so important.



By the time homeowners notice them in the attic, walls or other areas of their home or outbuilding, it may be too late for bat removal experts to perform a simple removal and repair. This is because of the extensive federal and state bat removal laws, which protect wildlife and their young and prohibit disturbing them or killing them. Many species can also carry diseases, which makes it unwise to deal with them while they are living in the home.



To find out if they are hosting a wildlife colony, homeowners should have an inspection performed periodically in the fall or winter and ensure that the building hasn't been used for nesting. If the inspection reveals damage and entry points, at that time of year they can take the least expensive course of action.



Residents who discover bats or other wildlife in their Northern Virginia or Southern Maryland home can contact BEDR Wildlife Removal Services at 703-395-8622 for help in dealing with the problem.



