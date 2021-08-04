Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2021 --ProcessMiner Inc., an artificial intelligence platform for the manufacturing industry, announced today it has been accepted into Georgia Tech's Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) accelerator program.



"We are happy to share the news of our acceptance into the Georgia Tech ATDC accelerator program," said Karim Pourak, ProcessMiner Co-founder and CEO. "We believe this partnership with Georgia Tech will build momentum throughout the southeastern United States around the importance of AI, which is critical to the future of manufacturing."



The ATDC Advanced Manufacturing Program at Georgia Tech is focused on helping local entrepreneurs in Georgia, which, in recent years, has become a national leader in advanced and SMART manufacturing, outpacing overall U.S. manufacturing in 10-year gross domestic product growth.



ATDC helps launch and scale technology companies that make physical products. By bringing together specialized programming, prototyping equipment, industry experts, corporations, investors, and the vast resources of Georgia Tech, ATDC has created an environment for manufacturing startups to thrive.



ABOUT PROCESSMINER

Founded in 2014, the ProcessMiner™ platform predicts problems in real-time using AI within the manufacturing process. The platform is being rapidly adopted by the Tissue and Packaging industries, inclusive of manufacturers in the Pulp, Paper and Plastics industries and pilot projects are underway with water treatment and energy sectors of manufacturing. For more information, visit ProcessMiner.com.



ABOUT ATDC

The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech is Georgia's technology incubator. Founded in 1980, ATDC has developed a global reputation for fostering technological entrepreneurship. Forbes named ATDC to its list of "Incubators Changing the World" in 2010 and 2013, alongside Y Combinator and the Palo Alto Research Center. Visit ATDC.org.



ProcessMiner Media Contact:

Kate Hammond, PR & Marketing

khammond@processminer.com