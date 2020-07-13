Proclean Air Duct and Carpet Cleaning Emerges at the Top for Providing HVAC UV Light in Reston and Ashburn

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --Homeowners and commercial space owners need a safe environment to live and work in. Guaranteeing pure indoor air quality for that is crucial. Proclean Air Duct and Carpet Cleaning is a company that offers a range of services and products designed to improve the air quality for businesses and homes. They offer HVAC UV light in Reston and Ashburn that helps in improving the indoor air quality. The company has been in business for more than 30 years, and they have been doing a great job in keeping the indoor environment clean and sanitized. One of their significant offerings happens to be HVAC UV light products that combat germs, viruses, and other contaminants that can compromise the safety of one's home, store, or business. The company works with the most reputable suppliers in the industry, and offer effective UV germicidal light technology that is long-lasting and can be easily installed.



One of the most opted for products in this category happens to be The UV-12 light air purifier. This is a bacteria-killing, allergy air purifier that utilizes HVAC UV light technology that cleans AC coils from mold and other airborne contaminants. With an intensive UV lamp, the UV-12 kills bacteria for spaces as large as 1,500 square feet, drastically transforming your indoor air quality.



Field Controls' UV-Aire whole house induct UV light air purifier features a powerful, energy-efficient UVC germicidal lamp to purify the air by neutralizing harmful germs, bacteria, viruses, mold, and fungi. It's a proven, effective method to keep the air in one's home clean, pure, and fresh.



Keeping in mind the global pandemic investing in this product is a must for all. The UV germicidal lights eliminate germs and viruses. Viruses such as the Coronavirus can pose a complicated issue for businesses and residents living and working in Reston Virginia, Bethesda Maryland, Leesburg Virginia, and surrounding areas. HVAC UV light technology can combat these viruses and make secure one's home or business by killing up to 99% of viruses on the surface.



The company also offers dryer vent cleaning in Bethesda, Maryland, and Sterling, Virginia, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, water damage restoration and more.



About Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services

Established in 1988 Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services has more than 30 years of experience in dryer vent cleaning in Bethesda, Maryland and Sterling, Virginia apart from carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning , water damage restoration and more.