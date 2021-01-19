Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Helps Promote Home Safety Through Dryer Vent Cleaning in Germantown and Silver Springs, Maryland

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2021 --In the present time, dryer vent plays a significant role in life. They are responsible for blowing any moisture from the dryer outside. It works by pushing out hot, moist air, allowing the clothes to dry. If the dryer vent to the outside becomes blocked, the air will not expel moisture like it is designed to do.



Dryer vent cleaning service helps to remove unwanted blocked lint from the dryer. Thus it enables one to save money on the electricity bills. Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services helps prevent potential fire hazards and water damage that may occur due to clogged dryer vents.



Impure air can cause several health-related issues like asthma, allergies, eye irritation, bronchitis, and migraines. Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services can help remove indoor air impurities by dryer vent cleaning in Germantown and Silver Springs, Maryland.



Dryer maintenance promotes home safety. Necessary cleaning tools are required to keep the dryer vents in good working order. According to a professional appraisal, twenty thousand dryer fires are reported in America each year because the homeowners failed to clean out their dryer.



The fire is the result of the lint build-up in the ducts. This is because of the overheating of the system due to reduced airflow inside and more back. Cleaning out the dryer is not something to be overlooked. On-time cleaning and maintenance can save one sizeable amount of money and resources.



According to home experts, cleaning dryer vents twice a year is ideal for safety. The professionals at Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning have the tools and equipment required to perfect the cleaning of vents. They ensure that they check everything from the connection to the loading of clothes.



Apart from dryer vent cleaning, the company also specializes in carpet cleaning. For more information on carpet cleaning services in Leesburg and Sterling, Virginia, visit https://www.procleanairductcleaning.com/proclean-services/carpet-cleaning/.



About Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services

Established in 1988, Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services has more than 30 years of experience in dryer vent cleaning in Bethesda, Maryland and Sterling, Virginia, apart from carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, water damage restoration, and more.