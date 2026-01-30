ProClean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Helps with Mold Remediation in Potomac & North Potomac, Maryland

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2026 --Mold thrives in damp, enclosed spaces, posing risks like allergic reactions and respiratory issues. ProClean's mold remediation in Potomac and North Potomac, Maryland goes beyond surface cleaning—addressing the root causes of mold growth through comprehensive inspection, targeted removal, and long-term prevention.



All ProClean mold technicians are fully certified—holding NORMI (National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors) and VSMR credentials—and use non-toxic, EPA-approved cleaning agents for home safety. They follow NADCA standards to ensure thorough removal from air ducts and structural surfaces. ProClean mold removal cleaners follow a detailed approach, beginning with an inspection to assess the extent and type of mold contamination. Then, they devise the containment measures. This is followed by safely removing the mold from the HVAC systems, drywall, insulation, carpets, and other affected areas. The company uses only the toughest equipment and antimicrobial solutions to clean deep, porous surfaces. They also do their best to control moisture and stabilize humidity to prevent recurrence.



Homeowners facing musty odors, allergy flare-ups, or visible mold can now rely on ProClean's swift, 24/7 response. The company ensures minimal disruption and lasting peace of mind for all their clients.



The company also offers tile and grout cleaning in Sterling and Ashburn, Virginia, carpet and upholstery cleaning and more.



Call MD 301-447-0447, VA 703-646-8166, or DC 202-892-5746 for details.



About ProClean

ProClean has built a reputation across Maryland and Virginia through NADCA-certified air duct cleaning, carpet and upholstery deep cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, water-damage restoration, and mold remediation.