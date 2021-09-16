ProClean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Offers Thorough Vent and Tile Cleaning in Frederick and Rockville, Maryland

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2021 --Though the scale of the global pandemic has receded, the need for ensuring that the indoors are safe and hygienic has not taken a backseat as of yet. Every place has to be cleaned and maintained correctly to promote a healthier and more sanitary indoor environment. Family owners, especially those who have children, need to put health and safety first. That not only refers to keeping the floors clean but also every nook and corner of one's house sparking and free from all dust and debris. Cleaning the tiles can be a hectic job, especially for the homeowner who already has a lot on their plate. That is where the need to hire professionals for the job comes into the picture. ProClean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning serves clients in Bethesda, MD, Ashburn, Rockville, MD, Sterling, VA, Reston, Gaithersburg, Leesburg, VA, and the surrounding areas with professional cleaning services. They have been in business for more than 30 years now, and they are renowned for their professional approach and use of state-of-the-art technology. Their experienced technicians utilize industrial tile cleaning equipment with high-pressure water and vacuum power for complete dirt and allergen removal.



Scrubbing the floors and the tiles profusely might still not be enough to ensure complete cleanliness. Traditional household cleaning might not get all the dirt and debris out that gets trapped on and beneath the tiles. ProClean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning ensures the highest level of service and satisfaction with their tile cleaning in Frederick and Rockville, Maryland services.



Their licensed and insured technicians examine the floors to determine the correct tile cleaning method. Then they use professional industrial equipment and non-toxic cleaning solutions to lift the dirt that leaves the tiles looking brand new again. They also carry out a final inspection to ensure that the job was done correctly and that their client is delighted with the tile cleaning services.



The company also offers vent cleaning in Silver Spring and Frederick, Maryland, mold remediation and treatment, upholstery cleaning, and more.



Call 301-447-0447 for more details.



About Proclean

Proclean, an air duct, and carpet cleaning services company, is a local family-owned business. In business for over 30 years, they are one of the most experienced professional air duct cleaning and carpet cleaning companies in the Washington Metropolitan area, specializing in both residential and commercial properties.