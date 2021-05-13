Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services Offers Detailed Commercial Upholstery Cleaning in Ashburn and Frederick, Virginia

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2021 --Cleanliness is one of the primary requirements for any commercial establishment. That is why when it comes to commercial Upholstery Cleaning in Ashburn and Frederick, Virginia, commercial space owners need to hire a professional company for the job. The regular cleaning staff can carry out upholstery cleaning, but cleaning will never match the professional standards. Business owners cannot afford to take any chances when it comes to business and creating the perfect impression. Proclean is one of the renowned companies that can offer this service. Their friendly technicians can reach the place on time and maintain all the standard safety requirements on the job.



The cleaning professionals are thorough with their work, and there is no reason to doubt their expertise. They use 100 percent safe, odorless, natural-carbonated, and specialized upholstery formula on the furniture while simultaneously cleaning up all dirt, dust, and debris. They use only customized upholstery equipment for the deep cleaning of the fabric. The formula dries within 3 to 4 hours. The formula is gentle on the upholstery, so there is no reason to panic that anything might get ruined. It is all-natural products that are effective in removing stains but mild on the fabric. Apart from the basic cleaning, Proclean also offers Foam cleaning.



The specialized foam upholstery formula is more effective than basic cleaning and safer for delicate or light-colored fabric. It is 100 safe, non-toxic, odorless, and very effective at removing the bacteria and stains embedded within the furniture due to its antibacterial properties. The foam formula penetrates deep into the fabric of the upholstery to remove all dirt, dust, debris, and contaminants that can be found inside. After cleaning, the furniture dries in 2-3 hours.



It is not only about getting the job done, but Proclean believes in complete customer satisfaction as well. Once the job is done, they will ensure that the client is happy with the job. The company also offers office carpet cleaning in Ocala and The Villages, Florida air duct cleaning, mold remediation, and more.



Get in touch with them at 703-646-8166.



About Proclean

Proclean is one of the primary companies offering commercial upholstery cleaning in Ashburn and Frederick, Virginia, apart from office carpet cleaning in Ocala and The Villages, Florida. They also provide air duct cleaning, mold remediation, and other services.