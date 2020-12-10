Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Specializes in Air Duct Mold Treatment in Frederick and Germantown, Maryland

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2020 --Mold and mildew growth is a significant concern for homeowners. The presence of mold and mildew can make life miserable for many individuals, especially those vulnerable to allergy, asthma, and other conditional respiratory problems. Removing them from indoor air is the only way to escape health hazards.



Air duct mold treatment is the only way to get rid of mold hazards. Exposure to some molds can lead to symptoms such as sinus and nasal congestion, runny nose, difficulty breathing, watery eyes, rash, eye irritations, sneezing, throat irritation, cough, chest tightness, and asthma. An investment in air duct mold treatment in Frederick and Germantown, Maryland, is the only way to kill and stop mold growth.



Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning is a certified ventilation system mold treatment provider specializing in extreme mold remediation practices and guidelines. They guarantee their mold remediation's safety and quality as trained and accredited experts when servicing the home.



To ensure 100% safe and non-toxic remediation, they use advanced mold treatment products and procedures by following the country's highest quality and safety standards.



As a family-owned and operated business, the company has enjoyed more than 30 years in business. They have been delivering only the highest quality air duct cleaning and mold remediation services to their valued customers.



Being an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, they focus on their professionalism and excellence, which is a testament to their commitment and dedication. They use advanced tools and techniques to remove all traces of mold, bacteria, and mildew in the air ducts. The professionals are knowledgeable and insightful, and they know what they are expected of.



The technicians will show up on time in uniform and perform a full inspection of the air duct system for issues. The necessary cleaning methods will be determined only after the evaluation of the system.



About Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services

Established in 1988, Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services has more than 30 years of experience in dryer vent cleaning in Bethesda, Maryland and Sterling, Virginia, apart from carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, water damage restoration, and more.