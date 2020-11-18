Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Specializes in Tile and Grout Cleaning in Ashburn and Bethesda, Maryland

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2020 --Tiles and grout tend to attract dust very easily. Cleaning them by hand is a taxing chore. With grout being so grubby, the combination of tile and grout makes it challenging for homeowners to contemplate cleaning it. While commercial cleaning products can help, they are way too expensive.



Cleaning small tiles is not a big deal. But, more tiles, more grout, and between tile and grout, it's the grout that is the challenge. Considering this, engaging professional cleaning services that promote a healthier and sanitary indoor environment would be the best decision.



Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning is a reputable company offering quality tile and grout cleaning in Ashburn and Bethesda, Maryland, and the surrounding areas. Focusing on health and safety as the ultimate priority, the professional technicians utilize industrial tile cleaning equipment with high-pressure water and vacuum power for complete dirt and allergen removal.



Grout cleaning can be a daunting task. As a porous material that collects dirt and grime, grout is susceptible to discoloration and build-up that can tarnish the home or business's look and cleanliness. The professional grout cleaning and tile cleaning experts use advanced tools and techniques to remove dirt and other gunk that builds in the grout lines' pores. Merely keeping the grout lines dirt-free and sanitary will give results without too much hassle.



Scrubbing floors by hand is not enough to make it look clean and tidy. Traditional household tile cleaning solutions may not be as effective as professional tile cleaning. To remove the dirt and debris that accumulate on and beneath the tile, one should take advantage of the right professional tile cleaning solution. Whether it is cleaning the home kitchen or bathrooms, the professionals assess the tile floors and provide clients with the proper cleaning solution to remove dirt and stains effectively.



About Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services

Established in 1988, Proclean Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services has more than 30 years of experience in tile and grout cleaning in Ashburn and Bethesda, Maryland, apart from carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, water damage restoration, and more.