ProClean Air Duct Cleaning and Carpet Cleaning Is the Best Place for Carpet Cleaning Services in Ashburn and Bethesda, Maryland

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2020 --ProClean Air Duct Cleaning and Carpet Cleaning is a fully licensed company that has been around since 1988. Their professional wor has earned them the accolades of their clients, and all the employees are trained in source removal air duct cleaning and fast–dry carpet cleaning. They offer a revolutionary non-toxic carbonated carpet and upholstery cleaning process that dries in only 1-2 hours. That is reason enough for homeowners to opt for their professional carpet cleaning services in Ashburn and Bethesda, Maryland.



The carpet is one of the essential decor elements in any room. A bright carpet can change the look of any room, but many homeowners do not pay attention to maintaining it properly. In areas where there are heavy footfall carpets prone to get dirty quickly. Mere cleaning and weekly vacuuming will not be sufficient to keep it in good shape. That is why one needs to rely on professional cleaning carpet cleaning services and ProClean Air Duct Cleaning and Carpet Cleaning is the one that is highly reliable for the job. This company has been in the cleaning industry for more than 30 years. They are accredited professionals, following only the highest quality cleaning standards.



Their carpet cleaning procedure is extensive. They apply a 100% safe, odorless, and natural carbonated solution to the carpets at the start of the cleaning process. This is a patented formula that is approved for in-home use by the Environmental Protection Agency. This specialized cleaning formula uses carbonation to penetrate deep into the carpet fibers, lifting all the dirt, dust & debris embedded in the carpets up to the surface that is then removed by professional technicians. The cleaning solution dries in 1-2 hours and is safe for children and pets.



Apart from carpet cleaning, the company also offers upholstery cleaning in Leesburg and Reston, Virginia, air duct and dryer vent cleaning, stain removal, and more.



Call Maryland (301) 447-0447 | (410) 705-0705 and Virginia: (703) 646-8166 for details.



About ProClean Air Duct Cleaning and Carpet Cleaning Services

ProClean Air Duct Cleaning and Carpet Cleaning Services have more than 30 years of experience in the cleaning industry. The company offers a host of services that includes air duct and dryer vent cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and more.