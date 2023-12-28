ProClean Air Duct Cleaning Launches Expert Mold Removal Services in Herndon, Virginia, and Potomac, Marylnd

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2023 --Mold growth is a common challenge in residential and commercial properties, especially in areas with high humidity or water damage. ProClean's mold removal services are designed to address mold issues at their source, providing a thorough and effective solution. Businesses and homeowners throughout Maryland and Virginia trust ProClean for superior mold treatment and remediation.



ProClean offers comprehensive mold removal in Herndon, Virginia, and Potomac, Maryland that go beyond surface cleaning. The company's certified mold remediation specialists follow industry best practices to identify the root cause of mold growth and implement strategies to prevent future occurrences. From mold testing and inspection to removal and preventive measures, ProClean provides a holistic approach to mold remediation.



The company adheres to the industry's highest quality mold cleaning standards as established by NORMI (National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors) and the NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaners Association). ProClean's mold removal team consists of certified technicians who undergo rigorous training to stay updated on the latest mold remediation techniques. The team is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced air scrubbers and high-efficiency particulate air vacuums, ensuring the thorough removal of mold spores and contaminants.



Mold infestations can have adverse effects on indoor air quality and occupant health. Proclean's mold removal services contribute to creating healthier indoor environments by eliminating mold and preventing its recurrence. The company's commitment to using environmentally friendly and safe products further ensures that the remediation process is both effective and responsible.



The company also offers tile and grout cleaning in Frederick and Vienna, Virginia apart from upholstery cleaning, carpet cleaning and more.



