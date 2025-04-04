Proclean Helps Enhance Workplace Cleanliness with Professional Commercial Carpet Cleaning in Bethesda and Silver Spring, Maryland

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2025 --First impressions matter when it comes to commercial spaces. Employees or visitors do not wish to walk into a commercial setup with dirt, traces, and debris on upholstery and carpets. Carpets in commercial spaces endure heavy foot traffic daily, leading to dirt buildup, stains, and allergens that compromise the appearance and hygiene of the workspace. Regular vacuuming, while helpful, cannot address the deep-seated grime and bacteria that accumulate over time. This is where professional commercial carpet cleaning in Bethesda and Silver Spring, Maryland comes in from Proclean, offering businesses numerous benefits.



The Proclean technicians understand that time is valuable for business owners. That is why they arrive on time. All the technicians are courteous and professional, earning an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau for outstanding customer service. On arrival, a 100% safe, odorless, and natural carbonated solution is applied to the carpeting. Proclean uses a patented formula approved for public use by the EPA. This specialized cleaning formula uses carbonation to penetrate carpet fibers deeply, extracting all the dirt, dust, and debris that's embedded in the carpeting. Once lifted to the surface, the professional technicians remove these contaminants. This solution dries in one to two hours, so downtime is minimal. Once this is done, they use a rotary cotton pad buffering process is used to extract it all. Certain types of carpeting may require grooming with a specialized carpet rake, and Proclean technicians will do so as needed.



Clean and fresh-looking carpets reflect positively on a business, creating a welcoming and professional atmosphere. They also help extend the lifespan of carpets and reduce replacement costs.



With years of experience and a team of skilled professionals, Proclean has built a reputation for excellence in commercial carpet cleaning as well as air duct cleaning for allergies in Rockville and Gaithersburg, Maryland. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and reliable service has made them a top choice for businesses across Bethesda and Silver Spring.



Call MD 301-447-0447 or VA 703-646-8166 or DC 202-839-8958



About the Company



Proclean is a leading professional carpet and air duct cleaning service provider in Maryland. Focusing on innovation, quality, and customer care, ProClean helps businesses maintain clean, safe, and welcoming environments for employees and visitors alike.