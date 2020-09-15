PROCLEAN Offers Commercial Carpet Cleaning in Leesburg and Ashburn, Virginia

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --Carpets are an integral part of the home decor of any room. Be it the bedroom or the living room or someone's office, a bright carpet can change its look. Though beautiful, it is the carpets' maintenance that comes as a real headache to the homeowners. Regular cleaning and vacuuming might not be enough to keep up that shine and newness, especially the carpets in the commercial setup. Therefore, homeowners and commercial space owners need to opt for professional commercial carpet cleaning in Leesburg and Ashburn, Virginia. One company can answer the need for thorough commercial carpet cleaning, which is none other than PROCLEAN.



PROCLEAN Air Duct & Carpet Cleaning Services have been around since 1988, and they are one of the most trustworthy companies that can be approached for commercial carpet cleaning. Commercial carpet cleaning has to be high-grade. One just cannot do away with dust and dirt on a commercial carpet with mere vacuuming and once in a while cleaning. The cleaning has to be in-depth. The carpet cleaners at PROCLEAN are aware of handling the stains and dirt of a commercial carpet. They offer a natural carbonated solution to the carpets at the beginning of the cleaning process. The company assures that all the products they use are safe and environment friendly. The specialized cleaning formula uses carbonation to penetrate deep into the carpet fibers, lifting all the dirt, dust & debris embedded in the carpets up to the surface, which is then removed easily by the professionals. The carpet dries within 2 hours and appears to be as good as new.



PROCLEAN has some of the well-trained professionals carrying out the cleaning job. All the professionals appear on time and in uniform. They are professional and courteous and are recognized by the Better Business Bureau.



Apart from carpet cleaning, the company is dedicated to offering vent cleaning in Bethesda, Maryland and Reston, Virginia, upholstery cleaning, coil and blower cleaning, air vent cleaning, and more.



Call the Maryland office at 410-705-0705 and Virginia office at 703-646-8166.



About PROCLEAN

