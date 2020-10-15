ProClean Offers Comprehensive Air Duct Mold Cleaning in Ashburn and Bethesda, Maryland

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2020 --Catering to the people of Virginia and Maryland, ProClean Air Duct Cleaning and Carpet Cleaning is a local family-owned business. It is among the oldest and most experienced air duct and carpet cleaning service providers in the Washington Metropolitan area. They also offer expert services for grout cleaning in Ashburn and Bethesda, Maryland. The professionals of ProClean specialize in both residential and commercial properties. They are fully committed to aiding the local community to live in cleaner and safer buildings. This company was established in 1988. Over the decades, it has catered to numerous residential and commercial clients in the neighborhood.



ProClean is a National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) Certified Company and is quite famous for offering reliable air duct mold cleaning in Ashburn and Bethesda, Maryland. The technicians of this company first perform necessary cleaning of the HVAC system of their clients and their evaporator coil and blower motor, before starting with the mold treatment and remediation procedure. They also perform a deep cleaning of the air duct system using a specialized pneumatic air whip machine. This machine features distinctive tentacle-like whips that can physically contact and clean the air ducts' surface while eradicating all traces of mold and bacteria present there. The ProClean technicians also use an atomizer machine to distribute their specialized and EPA approved mold remediation formula throughout the air duct system. This formula can kill all mold spores and bacteria upon direct contact.



All mold remediation products used by Proclean are 100% safe, non-toxic, and certified for the EPA in-home use. This company's technicians always follow the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) while carrying out mold treatment and remediation procedures.



Give ProClean Air Duct Cleaning and Carpet Cleaning a call at (703) 646-8166.



