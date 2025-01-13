Proclean Offers Expert Carpet Cleaning Services in Potomac, Maryland, and Sterling, Virginia

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2025 --As carpets naturally accumulate dirt, allergens, and stains over time, regular professional carpet cleaning services in Potomac and Sterling, Virginia are essential for preserving carpet quality and promoting indoor air health. Proclean uses advanced, eco-friendly cleaning technology to remove deep-seated dirt, eliminate allergens, and restore carpets to their original condition. Specializing in residential and commercial properties, Proclean offers customized carpet cleaning plans that cater to each client's unique needs and schedule.



Clients can understand the difference between this company and carpet cleaning services from other companies. Due to the natural power of carbonation, Proclean does not have to use excessive amounts of moisture to clean the carpet or upholstery. Since they use a natural carbonated solution that does all the work, the professionals do not need to use dangerous, soapy chemicals to clean the carpets. Soapy residues attract dirt like a magnet, causing the carpet to get dirty again faster than before. The natural carbonated cleaning solution used by Proclean is superior to steam & shampoo in every way.



Upon arrival, the cleaning professionals apply a 100% safe, odorless, and natural carbonated solution to the carpets to begin the cleaning process. This patented formula has been approved for in-home use by the Environmental Protection Agency. Using carbonation to penetrate deep into the carpet fibers, this specialized cleaning formula lifts all dirt, dust, and debris to the surface so it can be removed by our professional technicians. The solution dries within 1 to 2 hours and is safe for children and pets.



Next is the extraction process, where the Proclean technicians use a rotary cotton pad buffering method to extract all dirt, dust, and debris that has been lifted to the carpets' service. Once the extraction process is completed, a specialized carpet rake is used to groom the carpets to facilitate quick drying. Carpet grooming also extends the life of the carpet.



Proclean values customer satisfaction and ensures clients are satisfied with their jobs before leaving.



About Proclean

Serving the entire Maryland, Virginia & DC area, Proclean is one company that offers Air Duct Cleaning, Dryer Vent Cleaning, HVAC Mold Remediation, Water Damage Restoration, Upholstery Cleaning, and Carpet Cleaning services.