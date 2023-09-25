Proclean Offers Premier Carpet Cleaning Services in Potomac and Sterling, Virginia

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2023 --Proclean is the go-to company for those looking forward to thorough carpet cleaning services in Potomac and Sterling, Virginia. With proven expertise in offering a wide range of other cleaning services, the company delivers top-notch carpet cleaning solutions that will leave homes pristine and allergen-free.



Clean carpets are not just an aesthetic choice but essential for maintaining a healthy and comfortable living space. Proclean recognizes this significance and is dedicated to providing expert services that ensure carpets are spotless and free from allergens.



Proclean Carpet Cleaning sets a new standard for quality and professionalism in the carpet cleaning industry. Their highly trained technicians have the expertise and experience to tackle even the toughest carpet stains and odors. Using advanced techniques and eco-friendly products, they leave all carpets looking refreshed and vibrant.



To begin the cleaning process, the Proclean technicians apply a 100% safe, odorless, and natural carbonated solution to the carpets. Proclean uses a patented formula approved for in-home use by the Environmental Protection Agency. Using carbonation to penetrate deep into the carpet fibers, this specialized cleaning formula lifts all dirt, dust, and debris to the surface so that professional technicians can remove it. The solution dries within 1 to 2 hours and is safe for children and pets.



The extraction process begins once the patented natural cleaning formula has done its job. The technicians use a rotary cotton pad buffering method, which extracts all dirt, dust, and debris lifted to the carpets' surface. Once the extraction process is completed, a specialized carpet rake is used to groom the carpets to facilitate quick drying.



Dirty carpets can harbor many allergens, dust mites, and pollutants that can negatively impact indoor air quality. By investing in our carpet cleaning services, one is not only refreshing the carpets but also creating a healthier living environment.



Regular carpet cleaning doesn't just enhance the indoor environment; it also extends the life of the carpets. Over time, dirt and debris can break down carpet fibers, leading to premature wear and tear. Professional care can help the carpets look better and last longer.



Contact this air duct cleaning company in Rockville and Leesburg for coil and blower cleaning, home disinfection, HVAC UV lights, and more.



About Proclean

Proclean is an air duct cleaning company. They also offer dryer vent cleaning, carpet cleaning, office disinfection, stain removal, and more.