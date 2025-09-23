Proclean Offers Premier Upholstery Cleaning Services to Frederick, and Reston, Virginia

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2025 --With years of experience, Proclean continues to uphold its commitment to delivering exceptional cleaning solutions that enhance indoor environments.



Every home looks beautiful when the upholstery is kept in good condition. Keeping them clean is always a challenging task. That is why one needs to hire professional upholstery cleaning in Frederick and Reston. They realize the issues that homeowners feel in keeping the upholstery clean and neat. Recognizing the importance of maintaining clean and healthy living spaces, Proclean offers upholstery cleaning services designed to rejuvenate furniture and extend its lifespan. Utilizing 100% safe, non-toxic, and odorless cleaning solutions, the company ensures that all services are environmentally friendly and safe for children and pets.



Proclean's team comprises highly trained professionals who employ specialized equipment and techniques to effectively remove dirt, dust, and allergens embedded in upholstery fabrics.



Depending on the fabric type and condition, ProClean offers both basic cleaning and foam cleaning methods. The basic cleaning penetrates deep into the fabric, removing contaminants and drying within 3 to 4 hours.



Their specialized foam upholstery formula is more effective than basic cleaning and safer for delicate or light-colored fabric. It is non-toxic, odorless, and effective at removing the bacteria and stains embedded within the furniture due to its antibacterial properties. Their foam formula penetrates deep into the upholstery fabric to remove all dirt, dust, debris, and contaminants that can be found inside. After cleaning, the furniture dries in 2-3 hours.



Proclean carries out a three-step process while cleaning the upholstery. The process includes prompt arrival by uniformed technicians, application of specialized cleaning agents with simultaneous debris extraction, and final customer approval to ensure satisfaction before departure.



Proclean's dedication to quality is evident in its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, which reflects the company's professionalism and superior customer service.



The company also offers dryer vent cleaning in Potomac and Silver Spring, Maryland, air duct cleaning, HVAC mold removal, and more.



Call MD 301-447-0447, VA 703-646-8166, or DC 202-838-8873 for more details.



About Proclean

Proclean has been a trusted provider of cleaning services for many years. Specializing in air duct cleaning, carpet cleaning, and upholstery cleaning, Proclean is dedicated to improving indoor air quality and extending the life of home furnishings. The company's commitment to using safe and effective cleaning solutions has solidified its reputation as a leader in the cleaning industry.