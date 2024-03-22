Proclean Offers Professional Commercial Carpet Cleaning in Frederick and Potomac, Marylnd

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2024 --Commercial carpets in office buildings, retail spaces, restaurants, and other commercial establishments are subject to daily heavy foot traffic, spills, and stains. Over time, these carpets can become dirty, dingy, and stained, detracting from the overall appearance of the space and creating an unhygienic environment for employees and customers. Proclean understands the importance of clean carpets in maintaining a professional image and offers comprehensive commercial carpet cleaning in Frederick and Potomac, Maryland to address these concerns.



Using advanced equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, Proclean's trained technicians thoroughly clean commercial carpets to remove dirt, stains, and odors, restoring them to like-new condition.



They understand that every commercial space is unique, so they offer customized cleaning solutions tailored to each client's specific needs. Proclean has the expertise and resources to handle jobs of any size, whether it's a small office or a large retail space.



Their trained technicians know the need to use environment-friendly products on the job. To begin the cleaning process, they apply a 100% safe, odorless, and natural carbonated solution to the commercial carpets. Proclean uses a patented formula approved for in-home use by the Environmental Protection Agency. Using carbonation to penetrate deep into the carpet fibers, this specialized cleaning formula lifts all dirt, dust, and debris to the surface so that professional technicians can remove it. The solution dries within 1 to 2 hours and is safe for children and pets. The extraction process begins after that and also promotes the need for carpet grooming.



With minimal disruption to business operations, Proclean's team works quickly and efficiently to complete carpet cleaning projects promptly, allowing businesses to resume normal activities as soon as possible.



The company also offers air duct cleaning for allergies in Leesburg and Rockville, mold removal, home disinfection services, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning and more.



Call (301) 447-0447 (Maryland office) or (703) 646-8166 (Virginia office).



About Proclean

Proclean is a leading professional air duct cleaning service provider in Leesburg, Rockville, and the surrounding areas. They also offer mold removal, home disinfection services, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and more.