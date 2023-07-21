ProClean Offers Professional Upholstery Cleaning Services in Rockville, Maryland and Leesburg, Virginia

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2023 --Upholstery is an essential component of any home's interior design, but over time it can accumulate dirt, stains, and allergens, compromising both the appearance and indoor air quality. ProClean's upholstery cleaning in Rockville, Maryland, and Leesburg, Virginia provide a solution to these common challenges, restoring the beauty and cleanliness of furniture and improving the overall indoor environment.



ProClean employs highly skilled technicians trained in the latest upholstery cleaning methods and equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment. They understand that different fabrics require specific care and tailor their cleaning approach accordingly to ensure the best possible results without causing any damage. They apply 100% safe, odorless, natural-carbonated, and specialized upholstery formula t the furniture as they simultaneously extract all dirt, dust, debris, and bacteria using their unique customized upholstery equipment. ProCleans basic cleaning penetrates deep into the fabric, removing all dirt, dust, and contaminants embedded in the fabric. The formula dries within 3 to 4 hours. Their antibacterial foam cleaning method is safer for delicate or light-colored fabric, providing a more effective process for removing visible furniture stains. The foam dries in 2 to 3 hours.



ProClean's upholstery cleaning process effectively removes embedded dirt, stains, pet dander, allergens, and odors.



ProClean offers upholstery cleaning services for various furniture types, including sofas, chairs, recliners, ottomans, and more. Their team is experienced in handling different fabrics, such as leather, microfiber, silk, and velvet.



They also offer tile and grout cleaning in Germantown and Reston, Maryland, air duct cleaning, mold removal and more.



Call (301) 447-0447 or (410) 705-0705 for details.



About ProClean

ProClean is a leading provider of comprehensive home cleaning solutions, including air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and professional upholstery cleaning.