ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral Educates Homeowners on the Importance of Regular Roof Cleanings

Of all the regular repairs and maintenance that homeowners get for their homes, one that probably isn't high on the list of importance is roof cleaning. While this doesn't seem like a critical service, it is one of the most useful annual investments a homeowner can make to protect their home. Soft wash solutions are proven to be more effective and much safer on the home on or buildings exterior surfaces versus the traditional power washing services. Here are some ways that roof cleaning helps homeowners.



When it comes to roof cleaning, one of the most important reasons homeowners should get it done at least once every other year is because it keeps moss and algae away. Moss is the green, plant-like material that grows on the roof, while algae is a black, dirt-like substance that spreads on a roof, particularly asphalt shingles. While they may seem harmless, these things are alive, eating away at the roof and causing massive damage in their wake. After a while, homeowners may experience leaks in their roofs or severely damaged shingles as a result of allowing these microorganisms to grow on the roof. Regular roof cleaning in Cape Coral can help prevent this problem.



Another issue that unclean roofs causes is pest infestations. Bees, wasps, bats, birds, squirrels, mice, and termites are drawn to the roofs of homes. In cooler seasons, some of these pests may seek shelter inside the home to keep warm. This could lead to an expensive pest infestation within the home. Many of these pests get on the roof from roof debris that collects on the roof, such as leaves, pine cones, and other gunk. Much of this gets caught in gutters, allowing pests to have easy access points through the gutters to the roof. Pressure washing the roof and the gutters can help minimize this problem.



Pests and microorganisms may not be the only problems that homeowners could face with dirty roofs. Failure to keep a roof clean can also have long-term consequences that usually don't surface until a catastrophe strikes. Some homeowners may wonder why their roof warranty isn't enforced or why a home insurance company denied a claim for obvious perils. Unfortunately, failure to keep a roof clean can be the reason why a roof warranty may be voided or an insurance company fails to pay a claim.



Besides ensuring that a roof warranty and insurance remain enforced, another reason to clean the roof is simply that it is a sensible thing to do. As with all other parts of the home, such as the siding, pathways, and other exterior surfaces, dirt can start damaging these areas. Unfortunately, a dirty roof can lead to roof leaks. If a roof isn't being cleaned regularly, a homeowner won't know that the roof has damage. As a result, this could lead to long-term damages that could be more costly than simple repairs, such as premature roof replacement and structural damage. A problem that may have been a few hundred dollars to fix may end up costing the homeowner several thousands of dollars.



One more reason to keep a roof clean is that it enhances curb appeal and increases the value of the home. The roof covers a large expanse and helps with energy efficiency within the home. It is critical that it remains free of microorganisms and debris. Keeping these items on the roof can make it look bad and lower the home's quality. This is especially critical when a homeowner is considering selling a home. A dirty roof can turn off potential buyers because they may wonder what other problems are lurking beneath the surface.



