Producer/Director Claude Reid Seeks Funding via Kickstarter for the Making of "Fairfield Music Festival."

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2015 --Claude Reid is the producer and director of the upcoming movie Fairfield Music Festival. This is a music oriented film with a touch of comedy. Claude wants his movie to have some great music in it with a soundtrack available on CD and for downloads. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage, and the funding requirement for its completion is $10,000.



Claude Reid wants to make a movie that the whole world can be proud of. He needs funding to hire A-List stars as well as an experienced crew. Claude has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise necessary funds for his movie. The funding goal of this campaign is $10,000 with a larger long-term goal of $3,000,000 which is needed to get this film project completed and ready for audiences.



Claude wanted to pursue a career in films since his childhood days. He studied drama for four years in high school. He started acting after the completion of his graduation. Within a brief career, he has already landed roles in theater as well as films. He has also produced a couple of short films and a feature film.



Inviting all movie lovers to contribute to his campaign, Claude says, "I need money to pay an experienced cast and crew so that I can make a movie that I have always dreamed about. Depending on how much you donate, you will receive a producer credit, and you may have a speaking role in this film if you desire. If you do not want a role as an actor/actress, your role can be given to someone else, whomever you choose."



To find out more about this project, please visit http://kck.st/1NS0AVY



Claude Reid's official website is http://www.claudereidproductions.com/



About Claude Reid

Claude Reid is an actor, producer, director, and the founder of Claude Reid Productions. Ever since he was five years old, Claude knew he wanted to be an actor. Claude started his career as a producer and director over ten years ago.



About Writer Kyle Owens

Kyle Owens lives in the Appalachian Mountains and his short stories have appeared in Aberrant Literature, Thinkerbeat Mag, Bete Noire, Raven's Fang, Jimson Weed among others as well as several anthologies. His suspense thriller script, "Maze", has been adapted into the screenplay "Eden Heights" and has the actress Julienne Davis in the starring role. Ms. Davis portrayed Mandy in "Eyes Wide Shut" with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. She is about to shop the script around Hollywood now. Mr. Owens' short film script "Peter's Lens" has been produced by Missouri Media while his animated short script, "Pop & Fries" took second place in the Thinkerbeat Reels Contest.